Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools on October 19, Wednesday. He offered his government's expertise for the same as well. The Delhi CM said this after PM Modi visited a school in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and interacted with the students.

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi have improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, as per a report by PTI. "We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country," he added. Kejriwal also shared a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students.



"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," the CM tweeted, as per PTI.



PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Gujarat. He interacted with the students in a school and launched the Schools of Excellence Mission, which is a Rs 10,000 crore project, aimed at strengthening the state's education infrastructure.