The registration date of Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 has been extended till October 23. The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for the NEEG UG Counselling 2022 for Karnataka to October 23, 2022. NEET UG Counselling candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

A notice by the KEA stated, "Since the servers alloted to KEA are down in the State Data Centre, the dates of UG NEET 2022 are extended as under to submit the applications online for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses."



The date for registration and payment of fees is extended up to October 23, 5.30 pm and the date for submitting the online application is extended up to October 25, 11.59 pm, stated the notice by KEA which was released today, October 19.



To apply for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling, follow the steps mentioned -

1) Visit the official site of the Karnataka Examinations Authority: kea.kar.nic.in



2) Click the link available on the homepage for the UG NEET counselling



3) Key in your login credentials and submit.



4) Fill the application form and make payment of the application fees



5) Once the application is submitted, download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference