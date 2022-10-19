The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was presented with the National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 and 2022 on October 17, by the Government of India, for being the top Indian Academic Institute for patent filing, grants and commercialisation. The award has been bestowed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The main criteria for evaluation are patent applications, grants and commercialisation.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal presented the award to the Director of IIT Madras V Kamakoti. The award, which included a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, was presented at a ceremony held in Delhi on Monday. The Director said, “For any country to become a world leader, protecting intellectual property is vital. This award has certainly motivated IIT Madras to generate and protect more and more intellectual property of societal impact leading to Atma Nirbhar products during the Amrit Kal,” stated a press release by IIT Madras.

Highlighting the institute's initiatives to strengthen IP Filing, Manu Santhanam, Dean, said, “IIT Madras provides a fantastic research and innovation environment, which brings the best out of our scientists (faculty, staff and students). The IP Office of IC&SR also provides complete support for the filing and technology transfer to the faculty members. Access to the relevant search tools and high-quality patent attorneys aids our patent filing efforts.”

About the award

This award is presented annually to recogonise and reward individuals, institutions, organisations and enterprises for their creations and commercialisation of Intellectual Property that have contributed towards building a better IT ecosystem and encouraging creativity and innovation.