Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Tiruchirappalli celebrated its fourth convocation on October 15, 2022 at 11.00 am for the fourth batch of BTech students who graduated in 2022. The institute conferred degrees to 27 Computer Science Engineering (CSE) graduands and 28 graduands from Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). In total, 55 graduands received their degrees during the occasion.

The student toppers who received the Roll of Honour gold medals are Dinesh Vikram V (CSE) and Nunna Lakshmi Saranya (ECE). Dinesh Vikram V (CSE) is also the proud recipient of the Institute Gold Medal for overall best academic performance. The Institute feels honoured that among these graduands, 93.75 per cent are highly placed with impressive packages ranging between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 27 lakh.

The chief guest was Prof Mini Shaji Thomas, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. It may be noted that she was the first woman Director of the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (NIT, Trichy) from 2016 to 2021 and the Mentor Director of IIIT Tiruchirappalli from 2016 to 2019. She is the Founder Director of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Jamia Millia Islamia. Her extensive research work includes Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, Substation and Distribution Automation and Smart Grid

Prof Thomas delivered the convocation address and urged the graduands to take risks and grab opportunities, be lifelong learners and be compassionate and humane. In addition, she requested the students to take this as their beginning and to share knowledge as it increases only when you distribute it to others.

Prof NVSN Sarma, Director, IIITT presented the institute report. He also awarded degrees and gold medals to the graduands. Further, Prof MV Kartikeyan, Director, IIITDM Kancheepuram and Dr R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University graced the convocation ceremony.

The members of the Board of Governors BoG and Senate also graced the occasion. In addition, the parents of some of the graduands and other respected dignitaries were present as well. The faculty members, staff and students immensely contributed to the success of the event.