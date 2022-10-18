The TS ICET 2022 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test) provisional allotment list of seats for candidates will be released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today, October 18. Following this, the candidates will be allowed to pay the fees and self-report through the website from October 18 to 21, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Steps to check the provisional allotment list:

1. Visit the official website — tsicet.nic.in.

2. Select the provisional allotment list on the homepage.

3. Login with the necessary details — application number, password

4. The list appears on the screen. Download for future reference

Additionally, till October 23, the candidates will be able to fill in the basic information and pay the fee for the final phase. For the candidate who did not attend counselling in the first place, slot booking for the selection of the helpline centre will take place.

Following this, on October 24, verification of documents for candidates who already booked the slot will take place. Selecting the options is available between October 23 and 25 and the options will be frozen on October 25.

On October 28, the provisional allotment of seats will be announced. From October 28 to 30, candidates will be able to pay the fee and self-report through the website. On October 29, candidates are expected to report to the allotted institutions.