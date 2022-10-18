A minister in Goa today, October 18, said that the prolonged Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) project may create 2,000 employment opportunities. This would benefit the local youth, said the Minister, as stated in the report by IANS. The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, said that the foundation stone for the new IIT campus will be laid within the next six months.



It was the Minister for Archives and Archaeology, Subhash Phal Dessai who said that the need for this educational project is to give a boost to his constituency. "This project would help to develop this area with due care to a sustainable environment. There is a possibility of the creation of 2000 employment opportunities which would benefit local youth," he said as reported by IANS.



The Chief Minister said...

"Just eight to 10 people were protesting against the project. The media should understand what should be highlighted," CM Pramod Sawant said, adding that such opposition to developmental works will not be tolerated stated the report by IANS.

"This government is for the people. We should all unite and work for the IIT. Within the next six months, we can lay the foundation stone," he said. The Chief Minister further said that only locals from the area will get opportunities in non-teaching jobs.

"I appeal to those agitating against the project to withdraw their protest and submit documents to the collector if they have land in the proposed area. It is my responsibility to compensate them,” he added, as reported by IANS.