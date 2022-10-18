The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2. Candidates who registered for the round can check their results on the official website mcc.nic.in. The results were declared today, October 18. MCC has also issued a notice that the allotted seats are "indicative" in nature and are "subject to change", hence, the students cannot claim any right over them. It is also informed that students who find any discrepancy in the results must notify the authority via email.

"It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS/PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 07:00 PM of 18.02.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’," the official notice reads.

The notice additionally forbids the students from challenging the results in a court of law and further states that candidates can only report to their respective allotted centres after the final results are published. "The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," the notice reads.