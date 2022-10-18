The number of students from CBSE seeking admission to Delhi University undergraduate (UG) courses has increased by 1.5% when compared to last year, even though the number of students from different boards like Kerala, Haryana and so on has taken a huge dip. The total number of applicants in DU has reduced by nearly 40% this year.

Students from the Kerala Board who are known to secure seats in DU colleges by scoring 100% in their board examinations have dropped from 4,824 to 1,847 this year, stated a PTI report.

A panel of nine members was set up by DU last year to study the admission trends from various boards and they found that the number of admissions in DU from the Southern boards are higher than Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab State Boards despite being geographically close to Delhi. Among the state boards, the number of student applications from Bihar has doubled this year.

Admission to several programmes and courses in DU this year is being done through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of the traditional merit lists based on Class XII marks, which saw increasing cut-offs in the past year as reported by PTI.

DU has witnessed a decline in the number of paid registration this year by 1,12,078 compared to last year. As per the data provided by the university, as many as 1,75,149 students have registered for this academic session against 2,87,227 students in 2021.

Trends when it comes to CBSE

The university began admissions for over 70,000 seats in September and similar to last year, the number of students from the CBSE Board is the highest. The number of applicants from CBSE this year is 1,42,473, while last year it was 2,29,264, stated the PTI report.

Last year, the students from the CBSE Board accounted for over 79.8% of the total applicants. In 2022 the students from CBSE account for 81.34% of total applicants. The report stated that even though the total number of students who applied in 2022 has declined the percentage of CBSE students who have applied has increased.

Among state boards, the number of applicants from the Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) has increased from 4,470 in 2021 to 5,305 in 2022. These students account for 3% of the total applicants this year, as compared to 1.55% the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of applicants from the Haryana Board has fallen from 9,918 in 2021 to 1895 in 2022. Last year, Haryana stood second after CBSE in terms of the number of applicants among all boards.

As many as 2,430 students from Boards of Secondary Education, Rajasthan have applied for undergraduate programmes this year, which is nearly half the number of applicants from 2021 which was 4,789. Only 958 students from the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education filled out the applications for Delhi University this year while last year, the number was 1,806.