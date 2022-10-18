According to data given by the University of Delhi, more female candidates applied for undergraduate admission this year than male candidates. As the first and second phases of admission concluded, the university issued detailed data on category-wise and board-wise registration.

According to the data, 87,622 female candidates applied for admission to the university, which is slightly more than the 87,523 male candidates. In the unreserved category, 56,310 female students applied for admission, 9,000 more than male candidates, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

However, female registration is lower than male registration in the following categories:

ST

Male: 2,335 male

Female: 2,076 female

SC

Male: 10,884

Female: 9,095 female

OBC

Male: 20,601

Female: 15,818 female

Economically Weaker Section

Male: 6,237

Female: 4,323

The TNIE report stated that, surprisingly, only four candidates filed in other gender categories this year.

Last year, 94,921 female candidates applied for undergraduate programmes at Delhi University, compared to 70,653 male candidates.

According to the data, students from the CBSE Board who have enrolled for UG admission at Delhi University are the most in number, with 1,42,473 registrations. Following this, 6,774 ICSE board students applied for admission, as reported by TINE.

Admissions to DU this year

On October 18, the University will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list. This year, the university is admitting students based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results rather than their Class XII grades. The university issued its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS on September 12 this year.

The CSAS admission process is divided into three stages: Submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling out preferences, seat allocation and admission.