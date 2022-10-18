The first seat allocation list which was to be announced today, October 18, has been deferred by one day said officials from Delhi University, a PTI report stated. This announcement by DU is because of the hearing in the Supreme Court on the plea by St Stephen's College.

The DU- St Stephen's saga

The Supreme Court tomorrow, October 19, is scheduled to hear a plea of St Stephen's College against an order of the Delhi High Court that stated that the college should follow the admission policy of Delhi University, which gives 100% weightage to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses, a report by PTI said.

St Stephen's College wants to give 85% weightage to CUET and 15% to interviews for admitting students across categories, stated the report.

DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats in September and this year, the university is admitting students through CUET scores instead of Class XII scores. The university released its admission-cum-allocation policy called the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on September 12.

The CSAS admission process is divided into three stages: Submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling out preferences, seat allocation and admission.