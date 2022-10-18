Two of the victims of the infamous Bangalore University campus road are still unconscious, over a week after their accidents, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Shilpa Shree, a first-year MSc student who was run over by a BMTC bus, is still in a medically induced coma. “She still has to have multiple surgeries performed and is in the ICU. Compared to previously, she is doing better, but the doctors have said that she will have to stay in the hospital for at least a month and a half,” her brother told TNIE.

He said that the bottom have of her body is completely damaged and the doctors have opted to put her in a medically induced coma until she has had several major surgeries.

Meanwhile, Ramanjinappa G, a research scholar at Bangalore University, who had met with an accident last week on the same stretch of road due to an unmarked speedbump, is still critically injured.

A source told TNIE that he is in a coma, but is responding positively to treatment. “Compared to last week, he is doing better. The doctors have told us that he will make a full recovery, but they aren’t sure when exactly he will wake up,” they said. Ramanjinappa suffered from a severe injury to his chest and lung, as well as brain haemorrhaging.