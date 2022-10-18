Web counselling for the final phase of BE, BTech admissions will begin tomorrow, October 19. The AP EAPCET, earlier known as AP EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test), will begin the counselling process, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

From October 19 to 21, registration and certificate verification will be conducted. Candidates are directed to register and pay the fee from October 19 to 22. On October 23, students can change their options. The processing fee for web counselling is Rs1,200 (for OC/BC) and Rs 600 (for SC/ST), as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times. On October 26, the seats will be allotted and candidates will be given time till October 31 to self-report to the institutions allotted.

Steps to register for web counselling:

1. Visit the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Select the final phase of registration for BE, BTech courses.

3. Login with your credentials — application number, password.

4. Upload the necessary documents and submit the form

5. Pay the fee.

6. Download the form for future reference.

Moreover, candidates who have who have qualified and are eligible for AP EAPCET 2022, and participated in the first phase of counselling, can again avail the opportunity afresh for leftover seats which are now available. Those candidates need not pay the processing fee once again.