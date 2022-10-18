Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Tuesday, October 18, said that all medical colleges in the state will perform the worship of God Dhanvantari (Lord of Health) on Dhanteras, a part of the Diwali festival. He added that the objective behind organising the puja in medical colleges is to make MP a healthy state.

"By worshipping Bhagwan Dhanvantari, we pray for the good health of ours and others. On Dhanteras (which falls on October 22 this year), all medical colleges in the state will worship God Dhanvantari by organising a programme. All doctors, students and attendants of patients will participate and pray for the good health of all," Sarang said, as noted in a PTI report.

The Minister explained that God Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu as per Hindu beliefs. He added that Dhanteras would be celebrated with pomp in the medical colleges every year on the lines of the Ganpati festival.

It may be noted that the Hindi version of three first-year MBBS coursebooks was launched in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, October 16. They were released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as a part of the state government's project to impart medical education in the Hindi language.