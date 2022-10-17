Thirty-six students were arrested by the Bihar Police yesterday, October 16, in Gaya, a district in Bihar, for the use of Bluetooth devices during the constable recruitment exam.

"36 students were caught using Bluetooth devices during constable recruitment exam across Gaya. We already had the information that people associated with running such rackets will deploy the devices," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gaya said. Adding that the People caught red-handed to be sent to jail, the legal procedure shall follow, stated a report on ANI.

Meanwhile, during Uttar Pradesh's UPSSSC PET...

In another incident, a student from Lakhimpur Kheri was caught using another person's admit card to take the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET), according to Pilibhit police on Sunday, October 16. The Pilibhit Addl SP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "Case has been registered and the student has also been arrested." He added that the teams have been constituted to investigate the matter further.

Previously, it was reported that a large crowd of PET 2022 examinees at the Moradabad railway station missed their trains, while a large number of individuals were observed entering the trains via the windows as they returned home on Sunday. The ANI report also stated that the passengers rushed aboard overcrowded railway carriages in Moradabad as a big rush of UP PET 2022 examination candidates returned from their exam centres to their residences.

The candidates at the station told ANI, "There's a lot of mismanagement at railway stations, we're continuously standing while travelling. There's no arrangement by the administration. Suddenly platforms of trains are changed."