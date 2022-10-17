Registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG (Undergraduate) Counselling 2022 in Telangana will end tomorrow, October 18 by 6 pm. KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana will end the registration process, so for those who have not registered yet, this is your last chance to apply.

The registration and processing fee is ₹3,500 for OC and BC candidates and ₹2,900 for SC and ST candidates, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times. The official notification reads, “Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG - 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under, after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at the allotted college by the Admission Committee."

Steps to register for Telangana NEET UG 2022 counselling:

1. Visit the official site — tsmedadm.tsche.in.

2. Select the registration link on the homepage.

3. Login with the required details.

4. Fill in the application form.

5. Pay the registration fee

6. Download the form for future reference.