Wewer, a tech start-up sponsored by the SOA Deemed-to-be University, Bhubaneswar, won the Supernova Challenge in the Youth Entrepreneur category at GITEX Global 2022, the world's premier tech and start-up event in Dubai. The event was held from October 10 to 14, 2022.

"We are eager to show our work to the world and make new contacts for partnerships, networking and collaboration," a Wewer team member had said before the event started.

Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman of Start-up Odisha, who led a delegation of 20 Odisha-based start-ups to Dubai, congratulated the Wewer team for its achievement.

The team from the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA's faculty of engineering and technology, comprised innovators from SOA Fablab powered by Karkhana Makerspace.

The team also thanked SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak; Director, ITER, Prof Manas Kumar Mallick; Prof Renu Sharma; Prof Anurag Satpathy and Dr Tapas Mohapatra for supporting it and providing a platform to showcase its talent.

The members of the team included Puru Aniket, Vineet Jana, Bhaumik Singh, Mudassir Ansari, Mohit Kumar Saraf, Atul Sahoo, Sohan Kumar Rout, Archan Kumar Bose, Debangan Chakraborty, P Biswanath Patra, Pratham Raj, A Arijeet and Yash Kumar.