The Shiv Nadar Foundation has announced the launch of its new Shiv Nadar School in Chennai. The proposed school is a part of the foundation's K-12 school chain, "which is envisioned to be an international school with traditional values," states the official press release.



The school is set to be built in the Damodar Gardens, near Elliot's Beach in Chennai, over a 14-acre campus. It will be affiliated with the International Baccalaureate (IB) Board. The school will function with Grades I to IV initially and will take up about 150 students in the first year. "The intake will progressively increase every year," according to the press release. The academic session for the proposed classes will begin from June 2023 onwards and the registration details are available at: https://shivnadarschool. edu.in/chennai/.



Facilities at the campus include a splash pool, a library, a dining hall, an auditorium, an open-air amphitheatre, a swimming pool and a playground. It also includes a Science lab, facilities to explore a variety of artforms — both visual and performing arts — a multi-purpose indoor sports complex, a sports field, a play area and various exhibition spaces, the release states. "With separate junior, middle school and senior blocks, the school is designed to be a green campus, using sustainable and recyclable building materials," the release reads. It may be noted that the Shiv Nadar Foundation already has three schools functioning in the NCR region.



“We are delighted to launch Shiv Nadar School in Chennai. We will offer students a holistic learning experience, where academic excellence is combined with the pursuit of the arts — music, theatre, dance and visual art, excellence in sport, problem solving and project-based learning, and leadership — all essential elements of building an intellectually, socially and emotionally balanced citizen of tomorrow," Colonel Gopal Karunakaran (retd), CEO of Shiv Nadar School, said.