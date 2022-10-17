The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police and the Miranda House, Delhi University, over allegations that men climbed the college walls to observe an open Diwali fest on campus and engaged in illicit activities such as "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering", stated a PTI report.

An FIR has been registered

So far, police have received no complaints about the incident. However, in response to the social media videos, they stated that "some students (3-4) were trying to enter the college", but they were stopped and the October 14 Diwali celebration remained "incident-free" stated the PTI report.

Delhi Police have taken suo moto cognizance and registered an FIR against some unknown persons after the videos posted by students went viral, as stated in a report by ANI.



"How did this hooliganism happen?"

DCW president Swati Maliwal questioned the college's security measures for the event.

"Men are climbing walls to forcibly enter Diwali fest at Miranda House, one of the most popular colleges of Delhi. The women have made serious allegations of molestation and harassment. We are sending notices to Delhi Police and the college administration. How did this hooliganism happen? What were the security arrangements in place?" she said in a tweet in Hindi, as reported by PTI.

Students from the all-women institution shared several videos on social media in which men are allegedly seen scaling the boundary wall, walking around campus and shouting slogans.

The report also stated that despite a number of attempts, the college administration did not respond.