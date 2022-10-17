Leading EdTech major Unacademy has announced the launch of a new product on its platform on Monday, October 17. Named "Compete", Unacademy stated that the product was aimed at helping students boost their preparation. "At Unacademy, we constantly strive to create industry-leading and innovative product experiences that make learning more fun and engaging. We're keeping Compete free for all, so that every Learner who aspires to crack the exam can now know exactly where they stand against other Learners," Hemesh Singh, Co-founder and CTO, Unacademy, said in a statement, as per a report by IANS.

According to the EdTech major, Compete is a first-of-its-kind experience in online education that allows students to go head-to-head against other learners and evaluate their preparation in real-time. The new product matches students with other learners from all over India, based on their preparation and syllabus completion. "In the coming months, we plan to help our Learners by showing personalised insights in Compete around their strong and weak topics, areas of improvement and a lot more. This will help our learners get a definitive edge in their preparation," Singh said, as noted by IANS.

The questions for the topics on Compete are designed as per the syllabus. The students would answer questions based on their progress and then new questions would be added. The product is meant for dropper learners as well. Two competing students at the same level would be required to answer five questions in 60 seconds in a match. The learners who answer faster with more accuracy win the Compete match and increase their rating, as per Unacademy. Based on their rating, students get a unique level, which ranges as follows — Beginner, Hustler, Pro, Scholar or Champion. "As their rating improves, they rise up the levels," he said, as per IANS.