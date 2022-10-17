The final seat allotment result for phase three of the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) exam is out. Today, on October 17, the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala released the list and the candidates who registered for this phase can check the final seat allotment.

To check the seat allotment, the candidate's application number, password and access code are required to log in. Here's how to check the seat allotment result:

1. Open the official link — cee.kerala.gov.in

2. Select the candidate portal on the homepage

3. A new page will open. Log in to the candidate portal with your application number, password and access code

4. KEAM 2022 provisional list will be available

5. Download for future reference

Further, candidates should ensure they join the allotted colleges before October 19. Otherwise, failing to do so before the prescribed time will result in them losing their allotment as well as all the options in the stream to which the allotment belongs, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Conducted by the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE), KEAM is an entrance exam series for admissions to various professional degree courses in Kerala.