The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has stayed the further rounds of NEET PG counselling and admission. The decision was taken with regard to the ongoing case at the Karnataka High Court concerning in-service doctors.

“Interim order passed today in WP No. 20512/2022 and 20701/2022, the Hon’ble High Court has stayed all further process of counselling and admission to PG courses for the year 2022 and the matter will be called on 30-10-2022 for further consideration. PG counselling is stopped as per the orders of Hon’ble High court,” the notice reads.

The counselling has been stalled with immediate effect and till further notice, as the official notification by KEA states. Students who wish to access the notice can do so by visiting the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to a tweet by the official MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) handle, the in-service doctors in Karnataka, who are working in primary health centres, are seeking in-service quota in Dermatology and General Medicine courses, and have thus, moved the High Court. They also want the seat matrix for in-service doctors to be increased.

The concerned in-service doctors have petitioned that the state government's notification dated October 6 which reduced the in-service quota seats to 15 per cent from 30 per cent be quashed. Additionally, they have moved the court to quash the October 9 notification which reduced the total in-service seats from 392 to 206 PG seats.