Today, on October 17, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2022 released the seat allotment results of Round 6. Those candidates who couldn't qualify the first five can now check if they have a seat reserved for themselves or not, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Moreover, this is the final round of seat allocation for IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology) admissions this year. Here's how to check the result:

1. Visit the official website — josaa.nic.in

2. Select on candidate activity menu on the homepage and select the link for the Round 6 seat allotment result

3. Login with the necessary details

4. Click on submit

5. The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference

The deadline for online reporting, fee payment, uploading documents and responding to candidates' queries is till October 17, 8 pm. Additionally, this deadline is applicable to queries for Round 6 seat allotment as well.

Who are eligible for JoSAA? Those candidates who qualified for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main and Advanced exams will be eligible to appear for JoSAA 2022 counselling. This is conducted for seeking admissions in various IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs.