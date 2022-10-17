The first merit list of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) undergraduate (UG) admissions will be announced today, October 17. JNU will release the list for the admissions which started online on September 29 and concluded on October 12, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

This year, the university adopted the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) process to admit students to its undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) courses. Here's how to check the merit list:

1. Visit the official website — jnuee.ac.in

2. Click on the merit list link

3. Select the provided pdf link

4. The merit list will appear

5. Download for future reference

Also, students have time till October 19 to block the seats followed by the release of the second and third lists on October 22 and 27, respectively. From November 1 to 4, the physical verification of the selected candidates will be conducted.

As per the university, the date of commencement of classes for the newly admitted students is decided as November 7. A total of 352 UG seats and 1025 postgraduate seats are available at the university, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.