Delhi University (DU) officials have informed that the performance trials for admissions through the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota will start tomorrow, October 18. A combined score of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 exam, performance tests, trials and certificates will be considered for allotting seats under ECA. "The trials for the ECA admissions 2022-23 will begin from Tuesday, 18th October 2022, to Thursday, 27th October 2022," the official said. Candidates can apply for a maximum of three categories, but admission will be offered through only one, as per a report by PTI.

An official said that admission through the ECA supernumerary quota for the academic year 2022-23 is being done in 14 categories. The highest number of registrations is 1,748 from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) category. For an ECA score of 75 marks for 12 categories, except NCC and the National Service Scheme (NSS), 60 marks will be awarded on the basis of physical trials and 15 marks on the basis of the submitted certificates, as per DU.

The varsity has informed that there will be no physical trials for admission for the NCC and the NSS categories. The ECA score for these categories would be awarded based on the respective certificates. The trials will be conducted for Creative Writing, Yoga and Digital Media on October 19 and 20, for Fine Arts on October 19 and 21, for Music (instrument) on October 19, for Music on October 18, for Quiz on October 25 and for Divinity on October 19. For Dance, trials are scheduled for October 19-22, 25-27, while the Debate trial is on October 19-22, 25 and 26. Trails for Music (vocal) are on October 19-22, 25 and 26, and for Theatre on October 21, 22, 25 and 26.

If there is any clash of dates for candidates appearing for more than one ECA category, no request for a change of date will be considered for those categories where only a single date for trial is mentioned, as per DU. "For other categories, the candidate may request with the suggestion of some other suitable dates only from among the dates available for the trials of the given ECA category or subcategory for a change of date," the varsity said.

The official said that candidates have to report half an hour before the trial time slot for attendance and counter-signing the marks awarded based on certificate evaluation. "Since these are in-person trials, the given time slots may sometimes vary due to unavoidable circumstances. The candidates are, therefore, advised to make suitable arrangements for food, water, any medicine, etc for a longer than stipulated time period," he explained, as per PTI.