As part of the efforts to persuade students to pursue higher education, Tamil Nadu's School Education Department has organised counselling for 2,711 students who have not joined higher education institutions through a multi-department team headed by the District Collector. The counselling for the parents and students will be held in the district collectorates on October 20. It has also directed the headmasters of the schools in which these students studied to approach the students and parents at least two days before and ensure that they participate in the meeting. In all, more than 10,500 students will be given this counselling in phases.

The School Education Department had already identified 8,249 students who didn't join any higher education institutions in a meeting held earlier this month. While it was found that 1,531 out of these students then joined later, 6,718 needed further counselling. These students failed to join higher education for various reasons including failing to pass Class XII examinations, poverty, lack of interest in higher education and colleges near their place and joining employment. This apart, the department said it is not able to contact 4,007 students.

The District Collectorate, along with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), National Health Mission (NHM) and Higher Education Department, will be part of the initiative. While the District Collectorate will arrange for funds for the students through scholarships or CSR initiatives, TNSDC will identify students who have failed examinations to provide them with short-term training, NHM will provide career/family counselling and the higher education department will explore options to provide spot admission to the students and also encourage them to study through correspondence.

The help of other departments can also be availed if needed, said the circular from the department. The government had already announced that a counselling centre will be opened at each school and a curriculum and syllabus will be created for it. Classes will be held for students in classes 9 to 12 regularly to prepare them to choose their higher studies. This apart, former government school students were also roped in for continuous mentoring, it had said.