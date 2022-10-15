Even after five months, the students of MNR and Mahavir Medical college are still left in ambiguity as they have neither been reallocated as per the order of the Telangana High Court nor received a letter of permission from the college management assuring the revocation of the cancellation.

Earlier, the National Medical Council (NMC) had cancelled permission for three medical colleges in the state, TRR, MNR and Mahavir, pointing to the shortcomings in infrastructure and teaching staff. "A document is being forwarded to us which says that the NMC has revoked the permission on the basis of which the college management is asking us to continue with our degrees. We are not sure whether the document is authentic,” said Pawan Kumar, a postgraduate student of MNR College, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

After the order of the high court, the State reallocated the undergraduate students of TRR and Mahavir to various private medical colleges in the State. However, UG and PG students in MNR and PG students in Mahavir college still have no clarity.

Months later...

A few months after cancelling the admission, NMC issued a notice that it has conducted a fresh inspection and restored the college's recognition for admitting a batch of students to the academic year 2022-23 and the same report had to be considered for the previous year. In other words, the student can study in the institution and need not be relocated anywhere.

However, 150 UG and 80 PG students in MNR college are asking for the Letter of Permission (LoP) from the management. "NMC has not produced LoP in the court although hearing on our petition has been going on for three weeks. NMC has not even submitted a counter affidavit in the last three court hearings. A document is being circulated projecting MNR got permission. In reality, in court, NMC didn't submit a document that it has revoked or restored our seats in MNR Medical College," Pawan Kumar said.

Will the degrees be valid?

The students fear that without a letter of permission their degrees are invalid. "Two days ago, MNR management asked the parents to pay the fees for the second year. We paid the fees for the first year in March itself. When there is no LoP and the first-year exam has not been conducted, how can we pay fees," said the parent of a first-year UG student.

The fees for A category students is approximately Rs 1,20,000, and for B and C category students it goes up to Rs 14 lakh and 28 lakh respectively. There was no response to the calls and messages made to MNR Medical College. On the other hand, the 30 PG students in Mahavir Medical College are still waiting for the reallocation.