Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Sunday, October 16, reported ANI. This makes Madhya Pradesh the first state to begin the MBBS course in Hindi across the country. From the course, three subjects — namely Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry — have been selected to be studied in Hindi.

A team of 97 experts has been engaged in working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal — translating the books from English to Hindi. The work is being reviewed by state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, reported ANI. The translation room has been christened Mandar. Sarang explained that since "God churned Mandarachal (Mandar mountain) during 'Samundra Manthan', similarly, the team of 97 doctors had academic brainstorming in Mandar (war room), following which it is named Mandar."

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "We are trying our best to promote Hindi, under which we translate courses in Hindi. We have introduced three subjects in the first phase. The translation of second-year courses is going on. The Hindi books will be available in the college, which will be beneficial to the students. Various countries like Germany, Russia, China, France and others, colleges teach in their regional languages. Therefore, we have also started and it is the first experiment in the last 75 years," he said.

"It was not an easy task but we prepared it in easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told ANI. The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters, which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

In order to make the information memorable, several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable. These include line diagrams, CT and MRI diagram tables, and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge. New chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both the abdomen and lower limb sections.