GATE 2023 which is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) this year has extended its deadline for registration with a late fee from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. The registration window was opened on August 30 and was due to close on September 30; however, that deadline has been extended three times now. Students willing to apply for the examination can do so via the website gate.iitk.ac.in.

This online exam will be conducted in the first week of February to shortlist students for PG and PhD courses in Engineering, Science and Humanities. Top rankers can also apply for jobs in the public sector.

How to register:

1) Visit gate.iitk.ac.in

2) Click on the registration window

3) Fill up the application form

4) Upload documents

5) Pay the fees

6) Submit the form

7) Keep a copy of the form for future reference

Schedule for GATE 2023 examination:

October 7: The last date to apply without a late fee

October 16: The last date to apply with late fee

January 3, 2023: Admit card to be released

February 2, 4, 11 and 12, 2023: Exam dates

February 15, 2023: Candidate’s response

February 21. 2023: Answer key to be released

March 16, 2023: Result to be declared

March 21, 2023: Scorecard will be released