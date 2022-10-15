The registration process for the Central Board of Secondary Education Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 began on October 14, 2022. Candidates from Class X who want to apply for the scholarship can apply online through the official website cbse.gov.in.

Interested candidates can register online till November 14, 2022. The verification of the application by the school will be done from October 21 to November 21, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the single-girl scholarship plan, the student must have passed Class X from a school affiliated with CBSE and must be pursuing her education at Class X and XII in CBSE-affiliated schools, according to the official release by CBSE. Also, the girl students who are the only child of their parents and scored 60 per cent or more marks in Class X are eligible for the award of scholarship.

The scholarship shall be renewed after a period of one year, that is, on the successful completion of Class XI and if the student scored 50 per cent or more marks in Class XI and was promoted to Class XII. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Candidates should remember that no correction window will be provided for these application forms and the Board will only accept online application forms.