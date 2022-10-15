Officials from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) clarified that the university hasn’t imposed any fee hike for students following claims made by a few and posts on social media as well.

In a press release, the university stated that, “No fee hike has been effected for the students of BHU. The proposed new fee is for candidates taking admission for academic session 2022-23.”

The university stated that certain students and others on social media were making claims of fee hike which is affecting the “image and prestige of the university” and the “environment of examinations” as well.

“Decision of nominal increase in some elements of the fee structure was taken before the academic session 2019-20. This is not a new decision. No hike was effected in 2020-21 & 2021-22 in wake of COVID-19 and to provide relief to the students,” the release stated.

The university also assured those who, for any reason, paid an additional amount than the effective fee in 2020-21 and 2021-22, that they will be refunded the difference. “Decision to refund money was taken in August 2022, much before some segments and persons saw an opportunity in the fee hike issue,” the release added.