Indian institutes like IISc, Bangalore and six IITs, including IIT Kharagpur, apart from Jadavpur University, Jamia Millia Islamia among others have been featured in Stanford University's list of top two per cent scientists worldwide.



Jadavpur University

Forty-two teachers of Jadavpur University have found a place in the list compiled by Stanford University of USA that ranks the top two per cent of scientists worldwide based on their research publications, a JU spokesperson said, as stated in a report by PTI.



Among the 3,796 scientist-researchers figuring in the list compiled by Stanford University, Jadavpur University topped among all Indian universities counting the citation of research papers and H-index, the spokesperson said as per PTI.



H-index is an author-level metric that measures the productivity and citation impact of the publications.



Only IISc, Bengaluru and six IITs, including IIT Kharagpur, have found place ahead of JU scientists in the list as per the number of best scientist-researchers, the spokesperson said.



Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das told PTI that it is a matter of great pride that the number of teachers-scientists from his institution is the highest among all Indian universities and this happened due to continuing pursuit of excellence in scientific research by his colleagues.



Expressing his gratitude to the West Bengal government for the financial support to JU to maintain its academic excellence, Das said, "We would appreciate if the fund allocation is raised to the extent possible to support our activities." "We would also wish the Centre allocates funds to JU as we have maintained such high standard inspite of not having adequate infrastructure," he added.



Jadavpur University Teachers' Association General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI, "This was a matter of pride for JU and showed the excellence in scientific and technology research of the state university consistently seen in the past several years despite dwindling financial help from both Centre and state."



Jamia Millia Islamia

Additionally, 21 researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia have also been featured in the list, according to a notice shared by the institute. "While in the 2021 list of the top 2 per cent scientists, Prof Abid Haleem, Prof Haseeb Ahsan, Prof Mohd Javaid, Prof Atiqur Rahman, Prof Rafiq Ahmad, Dr Md Imtiyaas Hassan, Prof Sharf Ilahi Siddiqui, Prof Saif Ali Chaudhry, Prof Tabrez Alam Khan, Dr Musheer Ahmad, Dr Khalid Raza, Dr Arshad Noor Siddiquee, Prof Faqeer Mohammad, Dr Ufana Riaz, Dr Ahteshamul Haque, and Dr Rana Tabassum have been included," Jamia Millia Islamia release read.



IIT Guwahati

Moreover, 21 researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, have also been featured in the list, according to media reports. Among those who have been listed, Prof TG Sitharam, Director of the institute, has also been featured.



Banaras Hindu University

Reports also pointed out that 74 scientists from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have also found a place on the list. In fact, for the first time, a professor from the field of Legal and Forensic Medicine and Genetics has also been included: Prof Dnyaneshwar Choubey.



The database of top-cited scientists and their research publications up to the end of 2021 has been taken into consideration. The top two per cent of the scientists of the world are calculated based on percentile score.



Scientists are classified into 22 fields and 176 sub-fields. Field and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers.