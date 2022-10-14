Students of Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (SKVM's NMIMS), Navi Mumbai campus have a charging ecosystem for Electric Vehicles (EVs) to cater to long-distance travel across India. Christened Zerovolt Electric, the charging network is an interconnected system that is affordable and accessible, said the institute in a statement. The students, Priyesh Joshi and Harsh Virk, are pursuing their Bachelor in Business Administration from NMIMS' Navi Mumbai campus.

Elaborating on the possible beneficiaries of an affordable charging system, Virk says, "We provide an efficient and economical charger management solution to educational institutes, business space, and housing cooperative society." The EV charging ecosystem is capable of EV charger design and development, hardware analytics software, charger management software, payments, on-site assistance and maintenance, said the institute, adding that Zerovolt "provides better offerings and exceptional service at a lower cost." The students claim that the charging stations are equipped, both in terms of physical space and electrical capacity, to charge hundreds of electric cars on a daily basis.

What allows this concept to compete with major players, both in India and abroad, are features such as AI-drive charging analytics, remote command system, charging analytics, charger health monitoring, active load balancing, over-the-air (OTA) updates for EV chargers and complaint management system. Also on board is a mobile application that can help users locate these charging stations and access them as well.