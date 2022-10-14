The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles of the Dental Council of India (DCI) Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course. The notice for the same was issued today, October 14.

The minimum qualifying percentiles have been lowered as per the provisions of a letter issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 12, 2022. The results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test MDS 2022 were announced on May 27. The counselling process for the exam will commence from October 31, when students can register for the counselling.

For the General category, the minimum percentile was earlier set at 50% and the cut-off score out of 960 was 263 marks. That has now been revised to 174 marks and the minimum percentile is 24.286%. For the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes category, and for Persons with Disabilities in the SC/ST/OBC category, the minimum percentile has been revised from 40% to 14.286%. Accordingly, the cut-off marks have been revised from 227 to 138. The PwD from the unreserved category will now have to have scored 157 marks, instead of the earlier cut-off of 245 marks to qualify the exam. Their minimum percentile has changed from 45% to 19.286%.

However, the NBEMS has informed the students that there will be no change in the ranks of the NEET MDS 2022 exam, which was also released on May 27, 2022. Candidates can head to natboard.edu.in for any updates on the issue.