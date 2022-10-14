The web entry option for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 is expected to commence from today, October 14 at 1 pm.

“The UGCET 2022 portal will be opened on October 14 from 1 PM to enter the options for admission to engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses,” the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) stated in a notice dated October 13.

The KEA had released a revised schedule on October 10. As per this revised schedule, the registration for the web options entry was supposed to begin on October 11 (it was earlier supposed to start by October 8). However, students had earlier informed EdexLive that this process hasn’t begun yet.

Through the web entry option, students would be able to submit their preferred option of course and college.

Candidates can add their options once the portal is enabled by following the below-mentioned steps:

1. Visit the KEA's official website: kea.kar.nic.in

2. Click on the option that says KCET option entry link

3. Use your credentials KCET number/security code to log in

4. The KCET courses/college options will be displayed

5. Make the required choices regarding college and courses and submit

6. Download the page and save it for future reference