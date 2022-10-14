A 28-year-old Indian student from Agra is critical after being stabbed multiple times on his face, chest and abdomen in an apparent ‘racial attack’ in Australia on October 6. He is currently pursuing PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New South Wales.



Shubham Garg was walking around 10.30 pm along the Pacific Highway while returning to his place of residence in Australia. A 27-year-old man Daniel Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder, as stated in a report by IANS.



Norwood was refused bail when he appeared in Hornsby Local Court. He will remain in custody until the next court appearance on December 14, The Australia Today reported, as per IANS. Norwood allegedly threatened Garg while demanding cash and his phone. He refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times before the assailant fled, The Australia Today quoted local media reports as saying.



Garg’s family called the attack against his son an act of ‘racism’. His parents said they were trying to get an Australian visa for over a week but to no avail, according to local media reports, as per IANS.



“My brother Shubham Garg, 28, from Uttar Pradesh, was brutally attacked in Sydney, Australia 11 times with a knife and he is in critical condition. We seek your immediate help in this matter and an emergency visa to family members to look after him,” Kavya Garg, the victim’s sister, tweeted on October 12.



Meanwhile, Agra District Magistrate Navneet Chahal said that the visa application of the victim’s brother is under process and the administration is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, according to media reports. Chahal added that he has contacted embassy officials in Sydney for a visa, as per IANS.