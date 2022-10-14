Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will close its registration with a late fee window today, October 14 at midnight. Applicants yet to register for GATE 2023 can do so via gate.iitk.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will be conducting the examination this year.

The link to register for GATE 2023 was open on August 30 and the deadline of September 30 was then extended twice. The examination will be an online exam set to be conducted in February of 2023 to shortlist candidates for postgraduate and PhD courses in Engineering, Science and Humanities.

How to register?

1) Visit gate.iitk.ac.in, whic h is the official website of GATE 2023

2) Click on the registration window on the homepage

3) Fill the application form and pay the fees

4) Submit the form

5) Keep a copy of the form for future reference

Here is the schedule for GATE 2023:

January 3, 2023: Admit card to be released

February 2, 4, 11 and 12, 2023: Exam Dates

February 15, 2023: Candidate’s response

February 21. 2023: Answer key to be released

March 16, 2023: Result to be declared

March 21, 2023: Scorecard will be released