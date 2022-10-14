As per the schedule for Allocation-cum-Admission for Undergraduate Programs, the university will release the stimulated merit list and open the preference change window from 5 pm today, October 14 on du.ac.in. The preference change window is for students who wish to change their preference list after viewing the stimulated merit list.

The stimulated merit list is a mock merit list for students to get an idea about the final merit list and the allocations. Candidates will get two days after the declaration of the stimulated merit list to re-order their preferences, that is, up to 04.59 pm on Sunday, October 16.

Admission to DU this year will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and the first merit list for DU admission 2022 will be released on October 18.

Here's how you can download DU stimulated merit list 2022:

1) Visit admission.uod.ac.in

2) Click on DU stimulated list link

3) The page for viewing the list will open

4) Download and save the list