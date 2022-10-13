Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia lauded five Delhi government schools that ranked among the top 10 government schools in India, as per rankings released by Education World India School Rankings 2022-23, which is a portal for educators, teachers and parents.

Sisodia said that the feat was made possible due to the state government's initiative to train principals of schools at top institutes in the country. "It is a matter of great pride and a result of hard work by principals, teachers and students. All the principals of these schools were provided world-class training in leading institutes, such as IIM Ahmedabad and Cambridge University, among others," he said at a press conference, as per a report by PTI. He added that the government aimed at training principals in order to ensure "world-class" quality in these schools, so that they can compete with the top schools in the country.

The press conference was also attended by the principals of the five schools. Sisodia, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, added that the state government will enlist the help of the schools ranked in the list this time to achieve the feat of ensuring all top 10 government schools in the country are from Delhi.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, it was Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Sector 10, Dwarka, that topped the category of State Government Day schools. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined in to congratulate the schools. The CM took to microblogging site, Twitter, to say, "Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt Schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India and 5 of top 10 state gov't schools of the country being from Delhi. Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat.”