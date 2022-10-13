Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov was delighted when he announced that about 2,000 students from India who studied in Ukrainian medical universities would be accommodated in his country. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad today, October 13, in the evening, Akhatov discussed the students’ relocation, studying in Uzbekistan, opportunities and much more. EdexLive looks at the highlights.

A happy affair

Dilshod Akhatov informed that students from India would be accommodated in the top government universities of Uzbekistan, which are Andijan State Medical Institute, Bukhara State University, Samarkand State University and Tashkent Medical Academy. “A collaboration like this is the foundation of traditional-strategic partnerships,” he said.

“It is beneficial for both sides to partner in the health sector. Indian students, I am sure, will contribute to the growth and benefit of this sector. The focus will not only be on studying and training, but also on joint projects. I wish the students all the best and success,” the diplomat added.

Akhatov also informed that his country has already accommodated 500 Indian medical students from Ukraine. “The 2,000 students now are additional. We are glad to have them and may be able to accommodate more such students. Preparations are on,” he stated.

How did the accommodation come about?

“It was natural. The situation in Ukraine is known to everyone. We received many requests and proposals urging us to look into the matter concerning students and explore possibilities of accommodation,” said Akhatov. He stated that the requests came from both government and private sources.

The students present at the event informed that they came across the NEO Group, a private education consultancy firm, which was behind their relocation. “We were confused about what to do, and through public sources, we came across NEO. They told that we would be accommodated,” said Samhita Rao, a fourth-year student from ZSMU. In fact, the NEO Group was the organiser of the press conference.

Dr Divya Raj Reddy, Assistant Professor, Rector for Indians at ZSMU and a Director at NEO, who also addressed the audience along with Akhatov, said, “The NMC has allowed academic mobility as per its September 6 notice. Uzbekistan is one of the countries recognised for mobility by the NMC. And when we approached their government, they proved to be a true friend, provided tremendous support and agreed to the accommodation.”

The plight of medical students from Ukraine

Stranded for about a year in India, students from Ukraine have been demanding a solution from the Central government which would enable them to complete their medical education. They sought accommodation in Indian medical colleges, but this did not come to happen. Students also appealed to the Supreme Court regarding this, but the final verdict is yet to come.

Nonetheless, with the ongoing case, the National Medical Commission (NMC) allowed academic mobility for these students. But they were wary of it and stated that mobility was neither suitable nor viable for them. The students informed that mobility was not being offered by many and the places which offered such programmes required them to spend a large amount of money, learn a new language and adjust to a different academic culture.

In this scenario, some students decided to go back to the war-affected country to continue their education, willing to take a life risk. But the Indian government has issued an advisory that it wasn’t safe for Indian nationals to go back. And a majority of the students are attending online classes now.

However, universities like the Zaporizhzhia State Medical University (ZSMU) are offering neither online nor offline classes because of the ongoing war. The students from this university are in a fix about their future. Then arrived the news of their accommodation in Uzbekistan.

Are students happy?

“We did not have any other option. This was the only and welcome option to us,” said Vaishnavi, a third-year student from ZSMU, who is going to be accommodated in Bukhara. She informs that the visa processing will be taken care of by the Uzbekistan universities and NEO.

“Out of the 2,000, most are from ZSMU, but a few from other universities are being relocated as well. Relocating to Uzbekistan is suitable for Indian students in every way,” said Kondiparthy Rushita Sarma, another student from ZSMU, who studies in the third year.

Vaishnavi said that the climate in Uzbekistan was highly suitable for them as it was similar to Ukraine. “The medium of instruction is the same as in Ukraine. The fee structure, though we do not know the exact figures, is also similar to Ukraine’s. We will be continuing our education from where we left off.”

The students state that since Uzbekistan is closer to India than Ukraine, it is an additional factor of joy for them. “It took nine hours to reach Ukraine from Delhi. It takes only five to Uzbekistan,” Vaishnavi said happily.

What do parents say?

Madhavi, a parent attending the event said, “We are happy. There is absolutely no problem. The students will be relocated by the end of this month.”

Meanwhile, Dr Meher Srinivas, another parent who spoke at the event, said, “I am happy that our children are being accommodated in the premier institutes of Uzbekistan. All the proposed varsities are within the top 20,000 world ranks.” Dr Meher’s daughter, he informed, is going to be accommodated in Bukhara.

Extra shots from the event

“Our aim in higher education is for Uzbekistan to become the international education hub. We have affordable seats and accommodation for international students,” said Akhatov. He informed that for the past eight weeks, his country has been working with India in a healthcare exchange programme.

Apart from higher education, he informed that Uzbekistan was also working towards improving English language teaching. “We are also trying to establish more schools for Hindi in Tashkent. Hindi is popular in our country,” he said.

The diplomat also stated that they were working towards creating more places for accommodating international students and developing more branches of Indian universities there. “We already have branches of Amity and Sharda universities,” Akhatov said.

Some of the students who are going to be accommodated from Telangana in Uzbekistan were provided with their probation certificates and admission letters from Akhatov at the event. The students and parents spoke about their happiness towards the end of the press conference.