The Supreme Court delivered its split verdict today, October 13 on a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.



On March 15, the high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka's Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling that it is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.



Here is how it all unfolded.



*January 1, 2022: A few Muslim students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Udupi not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab



*Students barred from the classroom start protesting against college administration



*January 26: Karnataka government sets up an expert committee to resolve the issue



*January 31: Student moves HC against hijab curbs, seeking declaration that wearing hijab is a Fundamental Right guaranteed under the Constitution of India



*February 5: Karnataka government imposes ban on hijab in classrooms



*February 8: Clash breaks out among the students from two communities in Udupi district college



*Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga to restrict public gatherings after protests turned violent



*Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for a few days



*February 10: Karnataka HC passes interim order saying colleges in state can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending



*February 11: Petitions filed before SC against HC directives in interim order



*March 15: Karnataka HC rules hijab not part of essential Islamic religious practice, upholds state government ban on wearing the headscarf in educational institutions



*HC verdict challenged before Supreme Court hours after judgment



*July 13: SC agrees to hear petitions filed against the Karnataka HC's verdict



*September 22: SC reserves verdict on pleas



*October 13: SC delivers split verdict on hijab ban, directs placing appeals against Karnataka HC order before CJI for constitution of larger bench