The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Narasaraopet campus in Andhra Pradesh is complete and classes will begin soon, reported TNIE. The engineering college, which is affiliated to JNTU-Kakinada, was established in 2016. In the absence of its own campus, it has been functioning from the premises of another private college.

Now, Phase I of the construction is complete and the required classrooms and laboratories have been set up. Therefore, college authorities have taken the call to commence classes for first-year students of all branches in the new building, which is situated at Kakani near Narasaraopet in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The AP government had allotted 86 acres for the construction of the college building, which had been delayed due to various reasons. According to TNIE, students of the institute had been at a disadvantage so far due to the lack of essential facilities and hostel rooms.

The foundation stone for the campus had been laid by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually in August 2020. The construction is being done in four phases, at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The academic block, including the offices of the Principal and the Vice-Principal, classrooms, classrooms, computer labs, mechanical workshops, drawing room and library, were completed as part of Phase I, at the cost of Rs 9.2 crore. According to TNIE, 75% of the academic block has been completed.

As per the plan, the entire campus is supposed to be ready by the next academic year. Phase II, at a cost of Rs 60 crore, will entail the construction of four hostel buildings that can accommodate 2,000 students. These hostels will be equipped with dining halls, kitchens and gymnasiums. A sports complex with an indoor stadium (Rs 16 crore) and a guest house (Rs 6.5 crore) are also in the works. The construction will also include the laying of roads, which will cost Rs 17 crore, and the erection of a compound wall at Rs 10 crore. Lastly, Rs 9.16 will be utilised in setting up all required equipment and other basic amenities, reported TNIE.

