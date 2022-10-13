Students protesting against the Allahabad University fee hike gheraoed the dean of students' welfare on Wednesday, October 12 and said they will launch a bigger agitation from Monday, October 17 if the increase is not rolled back.



Ajay Yadav Samrat, who is leading the agitation, said that talks with university management with the intervention of the district administration did not yield any results, as stated in a report by PTI.



He said the university administration was not taking any decision in the students' favour and they will continue their agitation until the massive "300 per cent fee hike" is rolled back.



The fee of the university was Rs 975 per year for undergraduate courses but it was hiked by over 300 per cent to Rs 4,151 per year against which students are protesting for the past 36 days.



Vice-Chancellor’s assurances

Earlier, Sangita Srivastava, Vice-Chancellor, University of Allahabad put out a message for all the students in which she made it clear that while maintaining its old traditions, the university is proceeding towards new heights. And while doing so, it is welcoming all "talented students" to study at the university. "Fees and hostel shouldn't be hindrances," she said in her message which went on to assure students.



Apart from this, the VC went on to state in the message that if a talented student, no matter how many of them, are unable to pay the fees because of financial problems, then the university will reimburse their fees and fulfill their other needs as well. All such students can take the form issued by the office of the Dean of Student Welfare and submit it within 15 working days.



The VC went on to assure all students that no student with financial constraints will face hurdles when it comes to pursuing education at the university.