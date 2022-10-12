Madrasas, Muslim educational institutes, in Uttarakhand have been given an ultimatum by the state government. They have been ordered to register themselves with the state education department within a month or face the risk of being shut down.

According to the government, there are over 400 unregistered Madrasas, stated a PTI report. The Uttarakhand Social Welfare and Minority Welfare Minister Chandan Ram Dass, on this matter, said, “Madrasas have been served an ultimatum to register with the state education department within a month. If they fail to meet the deadline, steps will be taken to shut them.”

Now, 419 Madrasas have been registered with the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, of which 192 Madrasas receive grants from the central and state government. But over 400 Madrasas in the state remain unregistered and Ram Dass added, “Not registering with the state education department is harming the future of the students who study there as they face problems in getting admissions after Class V,” stated the PTI report.

This order by the stated government was aimed at the welfare of the students because the students can avail of the welfare schemes and benefit provided by the state and the central government, said the Minister. Another reason for this order by the state government was because there were allegations that the grants given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were not properly utilised by the Madrasas.

State Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said that the Board plans to introduce the State Board syllabus in Madrasas and provide similar education to its students as children in private and government schools. CCTV cameras will also be installed in Madrasas to ensure transparency in their activities, he added, as reported by PTI.