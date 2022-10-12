The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the October 14 exam (Phase IV) of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Here are the steps to download:

1. Open the official website

2. On the home page, click on the 'Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)' link

3. Enter the application number and date of birth

4. Click on the 'Submit' tab

5. The admit card will be displayed

6. Download and take a printout

Candidates who are appearing for the exam on October 14 need to carry a physical copy of the admit card along with an original valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. They are advised to reach the centre at least an hour early.

The exam will be held in two shifts. Subjects including Adult Education/Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non-Formal Education, Commerce, Forensic Science and Sanskrit will be held in the first shift. And subjects including Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Kannada and Tourism Administration and Management will be conducted in the second shift.