The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education has allocated Rs 9.83 crore to educate 4.8 lakh people in the state, under the New India Literary Programme (NILP). This announcement was made by TN's Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at the launch of the NILP at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Tuesday, October 11.

"Based on the 2011 Census, about 86% of men have basic literacy and 73% of women know how to read and write," Anbil Mahesh said. The scheme was launched with the objective of imparting basic literacy among adults, making the main objective of the initiative ensuring that everyone is taught how to read and write, the Minister added, according to a report by TNIE.

The Minister said over 50 lakh people in the state cannot read and write. The aim is to make at least 50% of them able to read and write. "As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, there is a growing interest among adults to earn basic literacy. A befitting example was when 2,747 elderly people appeared for the writing exam conducted at 112 centres in Arakkonam," the Minister said, adding that a literate society is a progressive society and the NILP's objective is to attain just that.

"In 2021-22, we achieved the target of educating three lakh people. This year, it is 4.8 lakh in the State. The programme is being implemented in the Vellore district with the target of imparting basic literacy to 10,820 people," Anbil Mahesh said.

The Minister insisted that it was the duty of the teachers to take this scheme to the public and ensure that it is a success.

District Collector P Kumaravel Pandian presided over the function. Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, MLAs and Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar were among those present on the occasion.