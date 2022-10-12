Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore was the top ranked Indian university at THE Rankings 2023 as well (Pic: PTI)

Even as seven notable Indian Institutes of Technology boycotted the Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings this year as well, it was IIT Ropar that ranked at number six among the Indian universities in the THE Rankings 2023 in the 501-600 band worldwide. Out of the 23 IITs in the country, eight made the list this year.

Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, ranked at the top among Indian institutions this year, in the 251-300 band. IISc was followed by two private universities, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (Mysore, Karnataka) and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (Solan, Himachal Pradesh), that came in second and third respectively. Tamil Nadu's Alagappa University and Bihar's Mahatma Gandhi University rounded off the top five for India.

While the Indian Insitute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, found a place in the top 10 Indian universities according to THE Rankings, falling in the 501-600 band, Jamia Millia Islamia, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences and Banaras Hindu University completed the top 10.

As many as 13 Indian universities fell in the 601-800 bracket, including Jamia Hamdard, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Savitrabai Phule Pune University. Aligarh Muslim University, Anna University, IIT Patna, IIT Gandhinagar, KL University, Manipal University of Higher Education and NITs Hamirpur and Tiruchirapally and Vellore Insitute of Technology were among the 15 Indian universities in the 801-1000 band.

IIT Guwahati, which was one of the IITs boycotting the Rankings since 2020, participated this year and was ranked in the 1001-1200 band along with IITs Mandi and Bhubaneshwar, IIT Dhanbad and Indian Institutes of Research and Science (IISER) Pune and Kolkata. Jadavpur University also found a spot in this band along with Pondicherry University and NIT Rourkela.

Universities of Lucknow, Mumbai, Mysore, Andhra and Osmania University find themselves in the 1201-1500 band. In all, 75 institutions from India found themselves on the list this year, which is an increase from 56 in 2020 and 31 in 2017. India is also the sixth most represented country on the rankings this year.

Globally, the University of Oxford retains the top spot for the seventh consecutive year. A record number of 1,799 universities from 104 countries and regions are ranked, 137 more than last year. The number of US universities represented in the top 100 continues to fall, from a peak of 43 in 2018 to 34 this year, reported PTI.