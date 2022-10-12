The National Medical Commission (NMC), in a public notice today, October 12, stated that the academic year for the MBBS 2022-23 batch will commence on November 15, 2022. The notice announced that holidays, vacations and examination schedules can be arranged as per the affiliated universities of the respective colleges.

The public notice also stated the guidelines for the 2022-23 batch of MBBS students for electives, which stated that two blocks of 15 days each to be adjusted by colleges for preclinical and paraclinical branches and clinical branches. A supplementary exam will be conducted with a gap of one month from regular exams and the results of this exam will be released within 15 days. Village outreach, yoga, family adaption programmes shall continue for the batch 2021-2022.

The notice released a calendar for the MBBS batch of 2022-23 in which it announced that ENT and Ophthalmology are to be included in the final year of the course, along with other subjects like Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology in the first year; Psychology, Toxicology and Community Medicine in the second year; General Surgery and Medicine in the third year and so on, and an internship that is for a duration of 12 months.