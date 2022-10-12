The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the registration window for the first round of NEET UG 2022 Counselling. All the candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam can apply for Round 1 Counselling at the official website mcc.nic.in.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official MCC website

2. On the home page, click on the 'NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1' link

3. Register using the required credentials

4. Fill in the application form

5. Pay the application fees

6. Submit the form after careful review

7. Download and take a printout

The last date to register is October 17, according to the schedule released on the website. The Choice Filling/Locking will begin on October 14 and continue till October 18. The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/Institutes will be done on October 17 and October 18.

The seat allotment process will begin on October 19 and continue till October 20. The results of Round 1 Counselling will be declared on October 21. After this, candidates can report to the allotted college from October 22 to October 28, 2022.

Students are hereby informed that the MCC website may be under a lot of traffic due to which candidates may face difficulty in registration. Candidates are advised to be patient, reload the page and try again after some time.