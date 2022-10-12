The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has now lowered the qualifying cut-off percentile for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental (NEET-MDS) 2022 candidates by 25.714 percentile for each category (General, SC/ST/OCB and UR-PWD). In a letter to the Executive Director of the National Board of Examinations, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the percentile will be lowered as per the Dental Council of India's (DCI) MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) Regulations, 2017 and 2nd proviso in clause 7(1) of DCI's Master of Dental Surgery Course (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

According to the letter qualifying percentiles for NEET-MDS, 2022 for the academic session 2022-23 now stand lowered as mentioned below:

* General category (UR/EWS) - 24.286 percentile

* SC/ST/OBC (Including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) - 14.286 percentile

* UR-PWD - 19.286 percentile

The reaction seems to be positive overall. The All India Students Dental Association on their Twitter page @dentodontics, tweeted, “Our Work for #Revise #Cutoff Result is reflected now.”