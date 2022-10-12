While the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released the revised rank list for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 on October 1, the admission process continues to be delayed. This is because the entry of options of Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc.) courses for the year 2022-23, which was supposed to commence on October 11, hasn’t begun yet. Officials, however, said that the details will be up on the portal soon.



KEA Executive Director S Ramya informed EdexLive that the option will be up on the website soon.



The KEA had released a revised schedule on October 10. As per this revised schedule, the registration for the web options entry was supposed to begin on October 11 (it was earlier supposed to start by October 8). However, students informed EdexLive that this process hasn’t begun yet. “There has been no official notice regarding when it will start,” said Ramya S, a student. Through the web entry option, students would be able to submit their preferred option of course and college.



Students had earlier hoped that the counselling process would go as per schedule considering the delays caused by the case in the Karnataka High Court. “This adds to the delay as we thought that they would continue with the counselling process. We haven’t received any notice regarding the postponement as well,” said Sanjana Boggaram, a student.



To recall, a Single-judge Bench had earlier ordered the KEA to re-do the entire ranking process and provide 50 per cent weightage to PU II scores of all candidates, including the repeaters. However, the KEA challenged this verdict before a Divisional Bench of the High Court and said that it would formulate a process that would protect the interests of both the roughly 22,000 repeaters and the 1.35 lakh freshers of the KCET 2022 exam.



The revised list for the exam was released on October 1, as per the HC’s orders.